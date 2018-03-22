Saginaw School Board Vote Ousts Superintendent Nathaniel McClain By June 30th
By John Hall
Mar 22, 2018 @ 1:33 AM
Superintendent Nathaniel McClain, Principal Rachel Reid join students Lexus Nickelberry and Zachary Gawne to cut the ribbon opening the food pantry. Thompson faculty member Julie Kolobaric watches the ribbon cutting. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Saginaw school district Superintendent Nathaniel McClain will be relieved of his duties effective June 30th after school board trustees voted not to extend his contract beyond that date.

Members from various union groups, especially the teachers, pleaded with the board to keep McClain.

Many of the employees who turned out for the school board meeting Wednesday wore buttons showing their support for McClain.

Board President Rudy Patterson led the majority followed by trustees Mattie and Jason Thompson plus Kim Hamilton.

Trustees Tamara McRae and Ruth Ann Knapp voted no.

Trustee Joyce Seals was absent as she was receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Y-W-C-A.

