Saginaw School Board Trustees Review 2017-18 Budget Plan

Saginaw school board trustees reviewed the proposed 2017-18 budget Tuesday prior to the expected final vote next month before the new fiscal year begins July First.

Executive Director for Financial Services Tamara Johnson says the district has emerged from budget deficits and restored pay to employees that had been cut as part of a state mandated deficit elimination plan.

But Johnson warned the district will have to keep a close eye on revenues and make necessary adjustments if some of those dollars don’t come through as anticipated.

She added the district is anticipating a decline of 300 students as part of the new budget, but hopes that figure can be minimized with the help of marketing efforts to get the word out about positive school programs and services.