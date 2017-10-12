Saginaw School Board Trustees Debate Speaking Time Limit

A four to one vote by Saginaw school board trustees at the end of Wednesday night’s briefing session set a 10 minute time limit for any one member to hold the floor to speak.

Board member Joyce Seals initiated the motion, saying that on occasion trustees get too repetitive in going over certain issues.

Both Seals and Board President Rudy Patterson say they’ll talk with NEOLA which is the board’s consultant for on-going efforts to update panel rules to see if the change will stand.

Patterson who cast the lone no vote called the revision not necessarily harmful, but questioned whether Seals followed proper procedure.

Patterson also considered the motion a response to his lengthy comments last month over a default controversy involving a local bank.

He defended his criticism of district administrators over the issue saying it puts Saginaw at greater risk along with continued declines in student enrollment of ultimately failing like Buena Vista and Inkster.