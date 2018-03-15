Saginaw School Board Set To Oppose Arming Teachers

Saginaw school board trustees are expected to pass a resolution March 21st opposing the arming of teachers as a response to the Florida high school

shooting spree a month ago. School Board President Rudy Patterson said from his perspective, the idea is too risky, noting that first responders might be delayed while trying to determine which teachers are armed and have active permits.

Upcoming local activities focusing on guns and schools include “March For Our Lives” at 11:00 a.m. March 24th at Krossroads Park in Kochville Township, plus an early afternoon vigil that same day at the bell tower on the Saginaw Valley State University campus.