Saginaw School Board Seeking Legal Opinion After Not Extending Superintendent’s Contract

Saginaw N-A-A-C-P Executive Board member Carl Williams renewed the organization’s call for transparency from the Saginaw school board to explain the decision to not extend Superintendent Nathaniel McClain’s contract.

Williams also told the board during its briefing session Wednesday to present a plan no later than next month for hiring an effective, experienced and qualified successor to McClain and what criteria will be used.

Trustees responded by voting four to three to seek a legal opinion before deciding how much they could say publicly in response to the N-A-A-C-P in order to avoid potential litigation.

The four affirmative votes came from Board President Rudy Patterson along with trustees Mattie and Jason Thompson plus Kim Hamilton.