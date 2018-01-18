Saginaw School Board And Saginaw I-S-D To Discuss Saginaw Career Complex License

Saginaw Intermediate school district officials and members of the Saginaw school board will meet soon to discuss the status of the license for the Saginaw Career Complex.

Saginaw school board President Rudy Patterson says that license has been in the hands of the Saginaw school district since the 1960’s.

But Patterson added the I-S-D is seeking the license now out of what he believes is the desire to take advantage of financial opportunities related to upcoming training in various high technology skilled trades.

He says both sides are expected to bring their respective attorneys to the discussion about the future of the complex which attracts students from numerous neighboring school districts.

That’s been financially beneficial for the Saginaw schools.