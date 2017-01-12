Saginaw School Board Narrowly Votes To Restore Committees

The Saginaw School Board’s committees are returning after a four to three vote by trustees during their Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday.

Board President Rudy Patterson believes restoring the committees will give members, especially those recently elected, a better understanding of what administrators are doing.

Trustee Tamara McRae argued five votes were needed based on her reading of the board’s bylaws, but Patterson disagreed citing a State Attorney General’s opinion and another legal counsel ruling that four votes were sufficient.

Patterson is hoping to have at least some of the committees up and running by next month.