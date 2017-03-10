Saginaw School Board Discusses Goals Alignment With Superintendent

By John Hall
|
Mar 10, 12:56 AM

Aligning goals between the Saginaw School Board and Superintendent Nathaniel McClain was the focus of a special meeting for trustees Thursday. McClain says his evaluation period will now correspond to the school year, rather than the calendar year to provide trustees with more complete and detailed information to rate him on.

McClain also briefed trustees on efforts to upgrade academics district-wide. He’s looking forward to upcoming discussions with state education officials about a revised partnership model with the district.

Saginaw became the first school district in Michigan to partner with the state last year as part of efforts to improve classroom performance. McClain added he’s confident the district can and will boost student output.

