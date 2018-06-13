Saginaw School Board Closer To Adopting 2018-19 Budget
By John Hall
Jun 13, 2018 @ 10:55 PM
Saginaw Board of Education President, Rudy Patterson (WSGW fild photo)

Saginaw school board trustees are expected to vote this coming Wednesday to adopt a budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Board  President Rudy Patterson believes marketing over the summer will  be critical to convincing parents to return or keep their children  in the Saginaw schools.

Patterson says that in turn would reverse persistent enrollment losses while providing more money for the  district.

Patterson added about $ 1,800,000 in fund balance reserves will be needed to even out general fund  revenues and expenditures within the budget estimated at about $73,000,000 Million overall.

He says a considerable fund balance remains to deal with issues including settling union contracts with groups like the teachers.

Patterson spoke following the board’s briefing session Wednesday which included a public hearing on the budget proposal.

