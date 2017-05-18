Saginaw School Board Approves Several Wage Hikes For Employee Groups

Several Saginaw school district employee groups will be able to make more money in the new school year starting in September.

The Board of Education approved a series of pay raises for unions Wednesday evening including teachers.

Superintendent Nathaniel McClain praised the board’s actions starting to reverse previous wage concessions made when the district’s finances were in much worse shape.

McClain added the adjustments included 2% across the board for members of the Service Employees International Union.

Most teachers, plus administrators and other support staff will see a one step adjustment with a 2% flat rate change for top wage earners capped out on steps.