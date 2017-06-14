Saginaw School Board Approves New Budget Without Support Staff Positions

The Saginaw Board of Education approved the 2017-18 budget Tuesday which for now does NOT include some 15 support staff members who assist teachers in the classroom.

Board President Rudy Patterson says the cuts were forced upon the district after trustees learned last week about a roughly $700,000 reduction in federal Title One money used to finance those positions.

Patterson added the district is hoping federal action could restore that money at some point.

The district will have to meet tougher academic standards mandated by the state as part of a recently revised partnership agreement.

Support staff members help teachers by providing targeted one on one learning for students who may be struggling with reading, math or other subjects.