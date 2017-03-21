Saginaw School Board Approves NEOLA Agreement And Considers Revised State Partnership

Saginaw school board trustees have agreed to partner with a consulting firm known as NEOLA to help update board and district policies and procedures over the next 12 to 18 months.

Start up costs are pegged at just over $25,000 followed by an annual fee of $3,100 until either side decides to dissolve the agreement.

Meanwhile board members and district officials are taking a closer look at a revised partnership agreement with the state.

It puts more emphasis on the two schools the state targeted for closure due to recurring poor academic performance.

Those are Saginaw High and Jessie Loomis Academy.

Saginaw Superintendent Nathaniel McClain believes the new partnership will supplement the original agreement worked out with the state last summer.

McClain, School Board President Rudy Patterson and the two building principals are to meet privately Friday in Saginaw with State School Superintendent Brian Whiston and possibly other state education leaders.

They’re expected to review the partnership agreement and where both sides go from here along with academic progress that’s been made.

A public in-put session that’s expected to involve Whiston is slated for April 4th from 4:30 to 7:30 P-M in the district’s administration building on Millard.

The state is backing off its earlier closure threats and is willing to allow more time for classroom improvements.