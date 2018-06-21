Saginaw School Board Approves Budget And Teachers Contract

Saginaw school board trustees have adopted a budget for the coming fiscal year.

Interim Superintendent Ramont Roberts says highlights include increasing the number of art, music and physical education teachers at the elementary level while providing more STEM focus.

Roberts added the board also ratified a new one year contract with teachers.

He explained that includes a permanent adjustment in the salary scale to increase starting pay for beginning teachers while helping restore wages for other teachers impacted by a previous wage freeze.