Saginaw Residents Favor An Effort To Remove A Financial Barrier For City Hall

Since 1979 Saginaw’s city government has been hampered by a voter approved tax cap. Adams Boulevard Neighborhood Association President Debbie Melkonian thinks it’s time to remove the 7.5 mill property tax cap, limiting the city to $3.8 million in property taxes.

Because of the limited budget, Saginaw has gone from over 100 police officers to 55 officers on the street. Starting in January, the Saginaw Fire Department will lose 13-firefighters and close one of the city’s four fire stations.

Members of Saginaw’s City Council would like to see a citizen led effort to do away with the 38-year-old tax cap. Melkonian is trying to raise support for the effort from other neighborhood associations in Saginaw.

Ballot proposals to remove the cap have been tried seven times before without success.