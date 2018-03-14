Saginaw Rescue Mission Achieves Four Star Rating

The City Rescue Mission in Saginaw has been awarded a four star rating by Charity Navigator, an evaluator of charities across the country. The Rescue Mission had attained a three star rating for several years and has been working to improve upon it. Rescue Mission CEO Dan Streeter says the mission has worked diligently on transparency, budgeting and wise spending and now exceeds industry standards, outperforming most charities in this area of work. For more information about the rating, visit www.charitynavigator.com. For information about the Rescue Mission and its services, visit www.rescuesaginaw.org or call (989) 752-6051.