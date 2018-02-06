Saginaw To Rename East Side Street To Honor Long Time Pastor

Saginaw’s 2nd Avenue on the city’s east side will soon have new name. City council members, Monday night, approved changing the street to Roosevelt Austin Avenue.

One person involved with the name change, Willie Haynes, says he surveyed a number of residents and businesses along the 11-block section of the street who support the name change. The measure was approved on a unanimous 9-0 vote Monday night. It was tentatively approved on a 7-2 vote last month.

The votes against the idea were based on the cost of renaming the street for residents and businesses and it should only be done after a person has died. Saginaw Mayor pro-tem Floyd Kloc still feels that way but changed his vote for the unity in honoring long time Zion Missionary Baptist Church pastor, the Reverend Doctor Roosevelt Austin.

Saginaw City Councilman Demond Tibbs sggusted in the future, the name change be an honorary one with an extra sign added at intersections as other communities have done.

An annual, multi day festival honoring Reverend Austin is planned for August. Organizers say the festival would be an economic boost as many former residents would come home to attend the festival.