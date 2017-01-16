Saginaw Remembers Rev. Martin Luther King, Junior

Saginaw will remember civil rights leader, the Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King, Junior, Monday, with three events. The day begins with a 10:00 a.m., unity march from the corner of Franklin and Hayden to the Dow Event Center. The march is sponsored by the Saginaw chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and the Delta College Black Faculty and Staff Association.

A unity lunch begins at 11:00 a.m., at the Dow Event Center, honoring several individuals who have made contributions to the civil rights movement in the community. The keynote speaker is Elizabeth Ross, the wife of Central Michigan University President Doctor George Ross.

Later Monday afternoon, Saginaw High School has a community celebration featuring the NAACP ACT-SO Jazz Ensemble and other youth musical groups and a speech commemorating Doctor King’s work. It begins at 3:00 p.m.