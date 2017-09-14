Saginaw Public Schools Win National Award

Saginaw’s school district is getting some national recognition. The district and its 16 schools

are one of 10 districts winning a Partnership Award from Johns Hopkins University.

The district’s Family and Community Engagement Specialist Tiffany Pruitt says a key member of the team is the student’s parents. Pruitt said the team concept helped the Arthur Eddy Academy make significant progress in getting higher scores on tests measuring student progress.

Several school districts across the country are looking at Saginaw’s progress to possibly adopt some of Saginaw’s ideas into their schools.

The award, with a $500 grant, recognizes building a team of parents, students, teachers, staff and the community develop a plan to improve student attendance, achievement, graduation rates and post secondary plans.