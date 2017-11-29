Saginaw Promise Zone Leaders Say Thanks To The Community

Since its inception in 2012, the Saginaw Promise scholarship program has awarded over $742,000 to 553 students who lived in and graduated high school within the Promise Zone area.

That includes Saginaw and Zilwaukee plus Kochville Township and part of Buena Vista Township.

Promise Zone Director Deborah Sanchez says students are now making a point to apply for other scholarships available from sources like the Saginaw Community Foundation or through the federal government.

Sanchez thanked donors including individuals, companies and foundations for their support.

High profile celebrity athletes including Earvin “Magic” Johnson, LaMarr Woodley and Darvin Ham have also provided their backing.

A “thank you” celebration for the Saginaw Promise was held at the Saginaw Career Complex late Wednesday afternoon.