Saginaw Promise Showing Progress Getting More High School Graduates Into College

Saginaw Promise is increasing the number of high school graduates who will be receiving college scholarship money from 90 eligible students last year to 141 this year.

Saginaw Promise Chairperson Joyce Seals hoped to bring in between $150,000 and $200,000 during Wednesday night’s fundraiser held in Saginaw Township’s Horizons Conference Center.

Highlighted speakers included Saginaw native Darvin Ham who parlayed his success on the basketball court into playing the sport in college and for eight years professionally in the National Basketball Association.

Ham’s career includes a ring as a member of the 2004 N-B-A champion Detroit Pistons.

He’s now an Assistant Coach with the N-B-A Atlanta Hawks and has hopes of becoming a head coach for some N-B-A team in the not too distant future.