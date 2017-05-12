Saginaw Police Remember Those Making The Ultimate Sacrifice; Exceptional Performance

Saginaw City Clerk Janet Santos swears in five new officers (left to right) Nathan Neumann; Vincent Jackson; Adam Collier; Nathan Greene, Jr. and Justin McGregor. {WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt}

As part of the annual National Police Week observance, Saginaw Police paused Thursday, to remember eight officers killed in the line of duty and recognize officers who went above and beyond the call of duty.

The honored officers rescued a mother and daughter from their burning home, caught a man who committed three armed robberies in a short period of time and located a missing girl who was found in another state after a week long, nation-wide search.

Four officers received the lifesaving award for rescuing a man who was attempting to jump off a bridge into the Saginaw River.

Five new officers, Adam Collier; Nathan Neumann; Nathan Greene, Junior; Justin McGregor and Vincent Jackson, were sworn in by City Clerk Janet Santos during a ceremony in the Temple Theatre Ballroom.

Police Chief Robert Ruth also honored two citizens, Keith and Albert Moore, who came to the rescue of a woman outside a South Washington 7-11 store who was being assaulted by a carjacker in the parking lot. The two brothers subdued the suspect and held him until police arrived on the scene. Urging citizens to not put themselves in danger, Ruth said citizens can help police by looking out for suspicious activity in their neighborhood and calling 911.

The Saginaw Police Department also recognized Bertha McGee, a school crossing guard for 27-years.

Saginaw Police Honor Guard’s 21 Gun Salute to their eight fallen comrades killed in the line of duty since 1864.

[WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt]