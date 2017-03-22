Saginaw Police Looking for Armed Robbery Suspects

Saginaw Police are looking for two suspects in an early morning robbery at Kuli’s Corner party store at 2425 Mackinaw St. Around 12:40 Wednesday, March 22, two black males wearing masks and dark clothing held up a clerk at the store. Det. Sgt. Reggie Williams says one of the suspects had a handgun pointed at the victim. The suspect fired a shot into the ceiling, then came around the counter and struck the victim on the back of the head.

The suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled east on foot. The condition of the victim is not known. Police ask anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or the Saginaw Police department at (989) 759-1229. The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.