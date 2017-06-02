Saginaw Police Investigate Activities Of Suspect Couple Involved In Three Vehicle Crash

Saginaw Police are checking the movements and whereabouts over the last few days of a male driver and female passenger injured in a three vehicle

crash about Five P-M Thursday at Oakley and Court.

Officials say the couple fled as police responded to a defraud complaint at a nearby bank.

The driver ran a stop sign at around 60 to 70 miles an hour before striking two other vehicles.

His injuries were described as life threatening.

There was no initial word on the extent of the female passenger’s injuries.

No police officers were hurt and no police vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police believe the suspect couple took valuables from the homes of elderly residents living in and around Saginaw, adding more information on the case could be released later Friday.