Saginaw Police Investigate 5th Homicide of 2018

Authorities are investigating Saginaw’s second homicide this week and the 5th of 2018.

Police say a 20 year old male died at the scene after being shot on 19th between Cherry and Janes about 4:30 P-M Tuesday.

Officers cordoned off the block and at one point searched a nearby house for evidence.

The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

So far there’s no word of any arrests.

Anyone with information is urged to either call Crime Stopper’s at 1-800-422-JAIL or Saginaw Police at (989) 759-1264.

34 year old Anthony Cannon Junior died of a gunshot wound stemming from a domestic dispute Monday at a residence on West Genesee.

A 26 year old female is jailed on on an open murder charge.