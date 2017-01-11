Saginaw Police Help Mother, Newborn

A Saginaw woman who didn’t know she was pregnant gave birth to a little girl at her home on the city’s east side on Wednesday, January 11.

Around 8:30 a.m. Saginaw Police officers Jordan Bady, Jordan Englehart and Sergeant Matthew Gerow responded to a call about a birth at a home on 15th Street. When they arrived on the scene, the found the mother, DeAdriannae Harris, in a bathtub with the 6 lb., 15 oz. baby girl. The officers determined the baby was healthy and breathing when Mobile Medical Response arrived and assisted the mother in birthing the placenta.

Gerow says the birth came as a surprise to a lot of people.

“There were other people in the house that weren’t aware of what was going on and weren’t even aware that mom was pregnant. So they were just as surprised as us.”

Gerow says in his 22 years as an officer, he’s never experienced anything like it. He says the real heroes are the paramedics, Sarah Rudd and Kalib Kibbey and the Saginaw County 9-1-1 dispatchers.

Harris and the infant, named Londyn, were taken to Covenant Medical Center and are doing well.