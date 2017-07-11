Saginaw Police Going High-Tech To Handle Potential Deadly Situations

Saginaw Police are adding a new tool to use in fighting crime. City Council members, Monday night, approved a resolution allowing the department to accept an iRobot510 PackBot multi-dimension robot from the U.S. Defense Department.

Chief Robert Ruth says the robot will be used in several scenarios instead of risking injury to an officer. He said potential uses would be to take a phone into a building so officers could negotiate with a barricaded gunman or check a building for any armed suspects during an active shooter situation in a school or office building. The device will be used by the Saginaw Police emergency services team.

The robot is surplus military equipment that has been used overseas in place like Iraq or Afghanistan.

The DOD placed Saginaw on a high priority list to receive the device, free of charge.