A very special celebration was held Tuesday at Union Court Assisted Living in St. Charles, honoring Retired Saginaw Police Officer, Henry Wachowski for his 100th Birthday. By coincidence, Wachowski’s badge number was 100 when he was an officer.

Representatives from the Saginaw Police Department and the Saginaw Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 105, were on hand for the celebration as a surprise for Wachowski.