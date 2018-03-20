Saginaw Police Arrest Teen As Gun Found At Saginaw School

Saginaw Police say a 13-year-old boy is in custody after officers went to Herig Elementary School, when Saginaw County Central Dispatch received a call of someone outside the west side school with a gun. The boy was taken into custody just after, 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

A handgun was found during the investigation of the incident at the school, 1905 Houghton. The boy is not a student at the school.

The incident happened as students were being dismissed for the day. No one was injured.

The suspect is being held at the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Facility. Saginaw Police detectives are conferring with Saginaw County prosecutors on possible criminal charges.