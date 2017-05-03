Saginaw Partnership Center Holds Fundraiser to Help Struggling Households

A fundraising event to help members of the Saginaw community who have fallen on difficult times will be held Sunday, May 7. The faith-based, non-profit Partnership Center of Saginaw is sponsoring Days Gone By to continue their mission of helping people who have fallen through the cracks with things like utilities, rent or obtaining identification.

Partnership Center Director Patty Reynolds says the center doesn’t help people with a handout but a hand up.

“We are dedicated to relieve the suffering of the less fortunate within the greater Saginaw community. We seek to do that by helping them with emergency financial assistance, and we take the time to counsel the person on how to break the poverty cycle in their life.”

Days Gone By will feature 1940’s era food, music from Leo and Merry Feith, prize drawings and more. The event will be held at the Savoy Bar and Grill at 127 S. Franklin St. in Saginaw from 3-6 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by calling (989) 907-5610, (989) 780-0825 or visiting Cartridge World at 5699 Bay Rd.