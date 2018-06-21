Saginaw Non Profit Making A Difference Four Young People

A non profit known as “Major Chords For Minors” is making a difference for Saginaw’s young people.

Co Founder and Executive Director John Vowell told Saginaw school board trustees Wednesday what began in 2011 with eight students and two teachers has grown to 230 students with 14 paid staff that focuses primarily on music.

Vowell added there’s also art classes during the summer.

He says everything is free including the instruments like drums and guitars used for lessons that are often provided through generous community donations.

Program hours are Four to Eight P M Monday through Thursday at 403 South Jefferson in Saginaw’s First Congregational Church.

To learn more go to Major Chords for Minors. org or call (989) 790-2000 and leave a message.