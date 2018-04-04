Saginaw NAACP Wants Transparency from Saginaw School Board

The Saginaw branch of the NAACP is asking the Saginaw Public Schools school board for transparency over their decision to not renew the district superintendent’s contract.

In a news conference Wednesday, April 4, NAACP officials called on the school board for answers on its March 19 decision. The board voted 4-2 to let Superintendent Nathaniel McClain’s contract run out while finishing his term, ending June 30. NAACP First Vice President Terry Pruitt listed a number of achievements the district has had during McClain’s tenure, including student academic performance improvement, dropout rates decreasing, the district’s deficit reduced and a partnership with the state Department of Education addressing academic performance issues at priority schools.

In 2016, the board had voted unanimously to extend McClain’s contract by a year into 2019. However, this February, the board voted four to three to rescind that extension and voted against a three year extension. The board has not publicly stated why they made their decision to not renew McClain’s contract.

Pruitt questioned the board’s decision when McClain has received favorable performance reviews and had the support of school staff and the community.

“We don’t have those answers and I think those have to come from the school board who made the decision. So we’re joining that voice in the community saying, ‘Look, help us understand why you made this decision and how you’re going to move the district forward in light of the decision you’ve made.”

School board member Ruth Ann Knapp, who voted in favor of McClain, says the decision came as a complete surprise.

“The four people who brought the information forth gave no reason… I was blindsided.”

Pruitt says he would also like to know what the process will be in hiring a new superintendent and wants to see that process transparent also. He’s asking for a response from the board within the next 30 days. A board briefing meeting with public comment will take place at 5:30 P.M. on April 11 at the district headquarters at 550 Millard Street.