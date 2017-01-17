Saginaw NAACP Says More Work Needs to Be Done

A NAACP news conference Tuesday, January 17 at the Andersen Enrichment Center in Saginaw highlighted some of the work the organization feels still needs to be addressed by federal, state and local leaders.

While the NAACP leaders, branch President Leola Wilson and political action committee co-chairs Terry Pruitt and Carl Williams, commended the city and county of Saginaw for advancements made for minorities, they criticized officials for a lack of focus on issues still surrounding minorities in the community. They spoke about the areas of education, healthcare, civic engagement, economic opportunity and criminal and environmental justice.

Pruitt says federal, state and local leaders often highlight progress in their “State of the Community” addresses, except as it relates to more disadvantaged people.

“Too many of our leaders are either reluctant to talk about race and poverty, the lack of diversity in our various institutions and the fact that we see too little progress in making sure that everyone has an opportunity to participate in the community’s dream.”

Pruitt points to statistics showing the disproportionate gaps in wealth, unemployment, poverty and education between minorities and whites. Under performing Saginaw schools, lack of diversity in public and private employment and disproportionate incarceration rates were also areas of concern.

Nearly everyone agreed education was the highest priority. Williams says the NAACP will focus a portion of their advocacy in that area.

“We will support a stronger well funded public education program, and we will work to ensure that every disadvantaged student graduates and is ready for college or a career by ensuring that they have access to great teaching, fair discipline, equitable resources and a challenging curriculum.”

Williams says the NAACP will also monitor the development of the new Delta College Center in downtown Saginaw, working to ensure local contractors and minority businesses are a major part of the construction process, and that minorities and women are a significant part of the new center’s faculty and staff.

While the general tone of the meeting was how community leaders could improve things for minorities including African-Americans and Hispanic/Latinos, the leaders did applaud the city for blight elimination and diverse hiring within the Saginaw Police Department.

However, another concern of Wilson’s is Saginaw’s declining population, saying it could also become a major problem.

“I’m afraid when we have our census in a few more years, if we don’t have some more residents, some more inhabitants in our city, we are going to lose some federal funds… It’s a two-way street there. We’re cleaner, but we’re slimmer.”

Wilson, Williams and Pruitt called on individuals and organizations to be more proactive in improving their community. Wilson says they can’t do it all alone.

“In our community, we have different boards and committees, and sometimes they are lacking of members to be a part of that… but at least you are participating in the government of your city and you’re learning what’s going on, and you have a voice in what can happen.

Wilson says a great way to be involved is to attend meetings for the city, county, townships or school boards and making your voice know.

For more information about the Saginaw branch of the NAACP or on how to become involved, visit their website.