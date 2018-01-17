Saginaw NAACP Says City Tax Cap Has to Go

The Saginaw branch of the NAACP held a State of the Community address Wednesday, January 17 at the Andersen Enrichment Center.

Now in its 99th year, the Saginaw NAACP took a look back at the successes within the city throughout the past year and looks ahead to focus on further work it feels is required to achieve economic, political and social equality for all people.

Saginaw NAACP President Leola Wilson says the presentation is an opportunity to express some of the concerns of the organization as they relate to minority citizens and the community as a whole.

“It’s worked out to be able to have a news conference at the beginning of the year giving the a state of the NAACP address and letting them know what we want to accomplish in the coming year, the needs we see.”

The NAACP will be focusing on education, criminal justice, environmental justice, economic opportunity, civic engagement and healthcare. They list their top priorities for 2018 as voter education and voter turnout. The major focus of the presentation, however, was the elimination of Saginaw’s property tax cap.

Initiated in 1979, the cap sets the maximum allowable operating millage at 7.5 mills. It also limits the amount of property tax which can be collected through that millage at $3.8 million. Ballot proposals to remove the cap have been defeated seven times since it was first implemented. The city is only one of two communities in the entire country to have such a limit.

Saginaw NAACP political action committee co chair Terry Pruitt says the cap hampers the ability of the city to provide services to city residents like public safety. The NAACP will be working closely with neighborhood associations, the Ezekiel Project, faith based leaders and other community organizations to inform the public in the coming months of the tax cap issue and to encourage Saginaw residents to vote on a possible ballot initiative.

Ezekiel Project community organizer Cornelius Phelps says his organization will provide information about the issue to mobilize voters.

“Formally, the Ezekiel Project’s major stance is that this is an issue that voters should be looking at. So our first and foremost goal is always to get people engaged civically.”

Community leaders say they would like to see a ballot initiative put in place either in the August primaries or the November general election.