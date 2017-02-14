Saginaw NAACP Adopts Resolution Opposing State Plans To Possibly Close Local Schools

The Saginaw NAACP has gone on record opposing state plans to possibly close Saginaw High and Loomis Academy in the Saginaw School District plus Atkins Elementary in the neighboring Bridgeport Spaulding schools for recurring poor academic performance.

The group called the state’s decision sending letters to the parents of students in the impacted Saginaw schools inappropriate, adding there should have only been contact with district officials.

The NAACP believes the state’s action also short circuited a recently adopted partnership agreement with the Saginaw schools and that closing schools would also damage both the Saginaw and Bridgeport communities.