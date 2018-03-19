Saginaw Medical Facilities Increasing Security

Covenant HealthCare’s Cooper and Harrison campuses will see an additional police presence. Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth says Covenant now has a contract to pay $154,502 for two full time officers.

Ruth said with the partnership, Covenant staff will receive training in crisis management to handle situations like an October, 2017, incident when patient, who had a gun in his room and fired one shot after becoming belligerent. The officers will patrol inside and outside the hospitals, interacting with staff, patients and visitors.

Covenant HealthCare Vice President Kevin Albosta told Saginaw City Council members the contract is added to more than $2.5 million spent on security upgrades, like improved parking lot lighting and emergency call boxes, since 2015.

The officers will work on different shifts and also patrol neighborhoods around Covenant HealthCare’s Cooper and Harrison complexes.

The new patrols will start March 30th.