Saginaw Man Identified As Victim Of Fatal Snowmobile Accident

State Natural Resources officials have identified the victim of an early Tuesday afternoon snowmobile crash in Chippewa County as 51 year old Douglas Charles Hawes of Saginaw.

Investigators say Hawes was riding his snowmobile along Trail Number Eight which is the main east-west trail in the Upper Peninsula between M-123 and the Curley Lewis Highway when he missed a curve and struck a tree.

The crash was reported around 12:30 P-M Tuesday.

Hawes was transported to a Newberry hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Law Enforcement Division.