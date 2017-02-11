Saginaw Man Arraigned For Shooting Incident At Morley Building In Saginaw Township

42 year old Torye Shevar Gilbert of Saginaw is accused of multiple felonies following a Thursday afternoon shooting incident in the parking lot of the Morley Building at 2717 Schust in Saginaw Township.

Police say Gilbert fired several rounds with a shotgun at a woman and her female companion as they entered her vehicle.

The two drove away with the victim later being treated for a minor leg wound.

Gilbert was eventually caught by State Police in Saginaw.

He’s being held without bond in the Saginaw County Jail after his late Friday afternoon arraignment.

The charges against Gilbert include four counts of felony firearm, two counts apiece of assault with intent to murder and felon in possession of a firearm and single counts of fleeing and eluding plus resisting and obstructing police.

Authorities say there was a passenger in Gilbert’s vehicle whose involvement and knowledge of the incident remain under investigation and who has not yet been charged.

An effort is also on-going to determine how Gilbert obtained the shotgun he used since as a felon under Michigan law he could not possess a weapon of any kind.

Police add the victim and Gilbert knew each other with the victim requesting a personal protection order against him earlier this week because of his actions toward her.

It was granted the day of the shooting, but had not been served on Gilbert at the time of the incident.

A District Court preliminary exam for Gilbert is scheduled for February 28th following a preliminary conference February 21st.