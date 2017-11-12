Saginaw Joins Communities Across Michigan, America Saluting Veterans
By Bill Hewitt
|
Nov 12, 2017 @ 6:55 AM
Members of the Saginaw Chapter, Gold Star Mothers of America lay wreath at the Saginaw Veterans Memorial. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

It was a time to remember those who donned a uniform to served in the armed forces of the United States.

Michigan’s Own Military & Space Museum Executive Director John Ryder says the Frankenmuth museum takes a personal look at veterans from this area and around the state.

Representatives from area veterans organizations placed wreaths in front of the Veterans Memorial in Saginaw’s Hoyt Park. Each group was introduced by U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Bill Kubik, who served during World War II, Korea and VietNam.

The service ended with a 21-gun salute and the playing of “TAPS” by a lone bugler.

Blue Star Mothers join in the annual salute to veterans.
Order of the Purple Heart honorees also placed a wreath at the Hoyt Park memorial plaza.

WSGW News photos by Bill Hewit

Related Content

Enbridge Conducts Oil Spill Drill in Bay City
Saginaw High Boys Basketball Team Praised During S...
Jazz In The Garden Returns To Saginaw
Congressman Kildee Speaks Out On FBI Director Firi...
Saginaw Water to Be Tested for Quality
Dow Considers Seeking Closing A One Mile Section O...
Comments