Saginaw Joins Communities Across Michigan, America Saluting Veterans

Members of the Saginaw Chapter, Gold Star Mothers of America lay wreath at the Saginaw Veterans Memorial. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

It was a time to remember those who donned a uniform to served in the armed forces of the United States.

Michigan’s Own Military & Space Museum Executive Director John Ryder says the Frankenmuth museum takes a personal look at veterans from this area and around the state.

Representatives from area veterans organizations placed wreaths in front of the Veterans Memorial in Saginaw’s Hoyt Park. Each group was introduced by U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Bill Kubik, who served during World War II, Korea and VietNam.

The service ended with a 21-gun salute and the playing of “TAPS” by a lone bugler.

WSGW News photos by Bill Hewit