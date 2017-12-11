Saginaw ISD School Joins Building Healthy Communities Program

Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Michigan has added 80 schools statewide to its Building Healthy Communities: Step Up for School Wellness program. The program began in 2009 to support children’s health by providing students, teachers and administrators with training, curriculum, funding and more to help create a healthy school environment.

The programs educate students through classroom lessons, create an environment that makes the healthy choice the easy choice, encourage students to practice lessons learned in the classroom, provide opportunities for physical activity and improve access to healthy food and beverages. Participating schools choose at least one physical activity like active recess or walk and run fun, and at least one nutrition component including smarter lunchrooms and nutrition education.

14 schools in Saginaw County participate in the program, with the Saginaw Intermediate School District’s Transition Center one of this year’s newcomers. The school has implemented classroom physical activity breaks, active recess, walk and run fun, nutrition education and quality physical education over the past two years. Other participating Saginaw County schools include:

Stone Elementary School

Zilwaukee Elementary School

Big Rock Elementary

White Pine Middle School

E.F. Rittmueller Middle School

Marshall Greene

Carrollton Middle School

Chesaning Middle School

Handley Elementary

Anna M. Thurston Middle School

Freeland Middle School

M.G. Millet Learning Center

St. Peter Lutheran School

BCBS Building Healthy Communities Program Manager Shannon Carney Oleksyk says schools can apply to be a part of the program whenever they are ready.

“We have some schools that have implemented things around healthy lifestyles for years, but maybe they didn’t haven’t been able to have the funding to purchase some of these resources that go along with this program… If a school thought, ‘Wow, we want to do this and we kind of want to have a leg up on everyone and really be prepared before we enter the program,’ we encourage them to get online and look at the descriptions of the program.”

Oleksyk says the program has seen great success. Since Building Healthy Communities began, participating schools have seen a significant reduction in obesity, 40 percent more fruit and vegetables consumed than the national average, a 700 step increase per day, 35 additional minutes per week of moderate to vigorous physical activity, 19 minutes less of screen and video time per day and a 74 percent report that it was easier to pay attention in class.

Schools looking to implement these practices or who would like to join the program can visit buildinghealthycommunities.arewehealthy.com.