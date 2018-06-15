Saginaw Intermediate Schools Seeking Partners For Career And Technical Training

Saginaw Intermediate School District officials say they want a partnership involving the 12 school systems within Saginaw County including the city of Saginaw to advance career and technical education training.

Saginaw I S D Superintendent Kathy Stewart says 11 of those 12 districts have voted to transfer the Career Education Planning District Authority administration from the Saginaw city schools to the I S D.

Stewart added the Saginaw schools had yet to vote on the issue.

She says the Saginaw Career Complex itself including the staff, programs and buildings would stay with the Saginaw schools.

Stewart believes the Governor’s proposed “Marshall Plan For Michigan” increases the importance of career and technical training, providing high paying jobs for in-demand fields.