Saginaw Hospital To Review Policy After Patient Fires Gun, No Injuries

Authorities say no one was hurt after a disruptive patient fired a gun inside his room at Covenant HealthCare’s Cooper campus. Covenant HealthCare spokeswoman Kristen Knoll said the incident began about 11:55 Saturday night.

As a hospital staff member tried to calm the elderly man, he reached into his bag and took out a gun. While the man was waving the gun around the staff member left and took another patient in the room to a safe location. One gunshot was heard as the man remained behind his closed door.

Police were called and the west side Saginaw medical facility went into a heightened security alert.

Saginaw Police and State Police personnel arrived just after midnight Sunday morning and secured the area. Officers entered the room and subdued the patient.

The man was not taken into custody. Police will review the incident with Saginaw County prosecutors. He remains in the hospital with a Covenant security officer present at all times.

Staff members and patients affected by the incident were being assisted through Covenant’s “Second Victim” program. Covenant administrators are reviewing the situation and current policies to determine if any changes need to be made.