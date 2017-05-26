Saginaw High Seniors Gather For A Special Prom Night

Saginaw High School seniors turned out for Prom Night activities Thursday including the pre-prom gathering on Ojibway Island to allow friends and relatives to take pictures.

Saginaw High Principal Janice Davis along with other school and district administrators looked on with big smiles as the students showed off fancy dresses and tuxedos.

The Prom had special meaning for the seniors after district administrators and school officials worked out a revised partnership agreement with the state to address recurring academic problems and keep Saginaw High open.

Arthur Hill seniors will celebrate their prom Friday, again starting with an initial assembly on Ojibway Island and like the previous night night under the watchful eyes of local police.

That followed an unsanctioned pre-prom event several years ago which ended in a shooting spree leaving one Saginaw High student dead and several other people injured.