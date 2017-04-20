Saginaw High Boys Basketball Team Praised During School Board Meeting

The Saginaw High boys basketball team received well deserved recognition for its season long performance during the Saginaw school board meeting Wednesday.

Coach Julian Taylor says the players responded to the pressure of the school being on the state’s list for possible closure by upgrading their play and bringing the community together.

The state has since backed off that closure threat as it’s working with the district to craft an updated partnership agreement that will outline steps for boosting student academic performance.

Trustees will meet again Monday to further review the issue prior to a face to face session next Thursday involving McClain and State School Superintendent Brian Whiston.