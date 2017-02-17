Saginaw Future Celebrates 25 years, Nexteer President Says The Automobile Supplier Will Remain Here

Economic development is a major goal for all communities. Saginaw Future President JoAnn Crary says it was a leap of faith when the public-private partnership was formed in 1992 by the City of Saginaw, Saginaw County and the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce. Today, SFI is backed by 15 local municipalities and local businesses plus labor and education.

During the organization’s annual meeting Friday, 32 projects were highlighted that saw nearly $92 million invested, creating or retaining over 1,000 jobs.

Nexteer Automotive President Michael Richardson said Saginaw Future has been focused not only on today but the future. Richardson told almost 500 people attending the luncheon, the company will remain a key player in the local economy. The company’s 400 acre site along Holland Road in Buena Vista Township is where the company’s products are created, developed, evaluated and produced.

Richardson said it’s too early to judge how the new Donald Trump administration will affect the company. He said the company just wants clarity in the regulatory environment, especially with NAFTA, and time to adjust to any changes. As far as Trump’s threat of huge tariffs on products imported by U. S. companies from other countries, Nexteer products used in America are made in America.

Photo courtesy of Saginaw Future, Inc