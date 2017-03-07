Saginaw Future Bringing Investments to the City

The economic development organization responsible for helping attract new businesses and expanding existing ones, Saginaw Future, gave an update to the Saginaw City Council Monday, March 6 at the request of some of the council members.

According to Saginaw Future President JoAnn Crary, the organization helped facilitate $17,861,191 in new investments in 2016 over 16 projects. Included in these projects are the SVRC Marketplace, future home of the Downtown Saginaw Farmer’s Market at $19.8 million; Midwest Manufacturing, a concrete plant owned by Menard Inc. to expand its facility with a 40,000 square foot addition; and the new Mediterranean restaurant Sandweesh in Oldtown at more than $250,000. Jobs created or retained in the city in 2016 equaled 337.

President of Saginaw Future JoAnn Crary says there’s more to look forward to this year.

“We’re already busy with a couple of expansions at some of our manufacturers, and healthcare is also an industry that’s adding jobs.”

Crary also points to the $12 million Delta College facility, which will be located in downtown Saginaw.

Crary says the organization also is also involved with the state Community Ventures program, aimed at reducing crime by helping chronically unemployed people find work. She says they work with several businesses in the area in the program.

“We have companies in Saginaw County that are very active, including Morley Companies, Nexteer and Covenant Healthcare. And they have created over 1,300 jobs in Saginaw County alone, and already over 100 jobs this year.”

Crary says often times, people hired with the program are more stable employees than people hired traditionally, as they work harder to keep those jobs. She says Saginaw Future is working with the state to expand the program to add employers, coaches and space to help train and employ more people.