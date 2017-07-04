Saginaw Flag Raising, Fireworks Celebrate American Spirit

Dozens of Saginaw residents were on the Court St. Bridge July 4 to help raise a giant American flag. At 10:00 a.m., people unfurled the 80×50 foot flag attached to a crane, which raised it high into the air, billowing in the gentle summer breeze.

It was Vietnam Navy veteran Ross Thompson’s first time attending this particular ceremony. He says moments like these need everyone’s support.

“I love this kind of stuff. Anything red, white and blue… Anything to do with the veterans or the flag and that, I certainly would support.”

This is the third year the flag raising ceremony has taken place over the Court St. Bridge. The eight story flag was purchased in 2015 by local business owner Bill Giorgis from a Wisconsin based company.

Saginaw Mayor Dennis Browning says the holding the ceremony on the bridge is significant.

“Not only are we having a flag raising, but we do it on a bridge. We always talk about bridging, bringing people together. This is just another event that happens in Saginaw that brings people together.”

The Saginaw Area Fireworks organization and Kawkawlin based Wolverine Fireworks are set to launch another impressive Fourth of July show at 10:00 p.m.

Wolverine Fireworks has supplied $80,000 worth of fireworks this year, giving an impressive view just on the ground of the scale and scope of what’s to come. The company has supplied the city for the past two years. Saginaw Area Fireworks president Thomas Roy says the half hour show should have some unique aspects.

“Wolverine doesn’t give us all the details ’cause they like to surprise us with certain things so we’re ‘oohed and ahhed.’ (And) they don’t want to pass any trade secrets so, you know, somebody else doesn’t get (their) great idea.”

The show is sure to cause plenty of oohs and ahhs. However, Roy says the hefty price tag of the show means donations are still needed.

“Approximately around 6:00-8:00 we’ll be having Saginaw Area Fireworks volunteers with our official shirt collecting for money.”

Roy says donations can also be made online at the Saginaw Area Fireworks Facebook page, their Go Fund Me page or www.saginawareafireworks.com.