Saginaw Fire Leaves Extensive Damage Along With A Homeless Family

An early afternoon fire in Saginaw left a family homeless. Local Red Cross workers had to be summoned to help the family with alternative living arrangements following the blaze at 827 North Granger near Miller.

Fire crews responded just before Two Friday afternoon and spent some three hours on the scene.

Officials say the fire began somewhere on the first floor of the two story dwelling and left extensive damage, although no dollar loss figure was available.

The family was out of the house and no injuries occurred.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.