Saginaw Fire Department Hit With Layoffs Following Failure To Renew SAFER Grant

13 firefighters from Saginaw’s Station Three on Hess have lost their jobs after federal money as part of a SAFER grant issued through the Federal Emergency Management Agency was not renewed.

Fire officials explained the grant program changed its criteria recently, putting more emphasis on new hires rather than retention and introducing a

local cost match which the city said it could not meet.

The layoffs have dropped the number of firefighters in Saginaw to 38.

The station will still serve as a Fire Department hub, but will no longer be open 24/7.