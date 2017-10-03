Saginaw Fire Department Denied SAFER Funds

The city of Saginaw will not be receiving another Staffing for Adequate Fire Emergency Response (SAFER) grant.

The city fire department had first received SAFER funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in 2013, which allowed the department to employ an additional 13 firefighters. The funds were renewed in 2015. However, the application for another $2.5 million was not renewed this time around. Department officials have been anticipating the loss of the funds and have plans in place to restructure the department. The number of firefighters will go from 51 to 38. It’s also possible one of the city’s fire stations will have to close.

Fire Chief Chris Van Loo says the current SAFER grant has been extended to January 31, 2018, giving the department time to implement the changes. Further details of the restructuring will be made at an upcoming city council meeting.