The Saginaw Fire Department battled a small blaze Thursday, Dec. 14 at 1904 W. Michigan Ave. Department Battalion Chief Greg Simmons says crews responded around 3:30 a.m. and found a second small residence apart from the main residence on the property had caught fire. The building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. Damages totaled about $2,500. Crews were on the scene for just over an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.